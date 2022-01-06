New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 490.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,781,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,731,000 after buying an additional 1,479,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,052,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,946,000 after buying an additional 1,362,574 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 871,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,340,000 after buying an additional 335,664 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,951,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 428,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,249,000 after buying an additional 273,054 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $63.31.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

