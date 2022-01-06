New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after buying an additional 39,889 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 402,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after buying an additional 136,668 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 581.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 132,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 112,768 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

NYSE:HFC opened at $33.12 on Thursday. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HFC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.10.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.