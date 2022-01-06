New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 61.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,862 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.31% of EVO Payments worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVOP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,927,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,939,000 after acquiring an additional 534,930 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,190,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,759,000 after acquiring an additional 666,664 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,768,000 after acquiring an additional 839,720 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,616,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,837,000 after acquiring an additional 115,973 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 1,773.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,613,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVO Payments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $24.51 on Thursday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

