New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,316,000 after acquiring an additional 20,889 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $209.36 on Thursday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $160.51 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.89 and a beta of 1.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.29.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.