News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stock Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,260 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in News by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 319,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in News by 303.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 71,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in News by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,292,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,386,000 after purchasing an additional 665,970 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of News by 1.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 276,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 2.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 486,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

NWSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.96.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Co. has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average is $23.37.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.