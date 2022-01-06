NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 7,810 Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $949,000. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 19.0% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 20.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth approximately $523,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $52.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.47. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.2682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.64%.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

