NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 6,564 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 219.0% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $86.98. 6,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,772. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.85 and a 52 week high of $92.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.59.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

