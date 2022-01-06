NewSquare Capital LLC Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,094,977. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.