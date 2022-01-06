NewSquare Capital LLC Has $957,000 Holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC owned 0.85% of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IHY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 219.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000.

NYSEARCA IHY opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.88. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $26.13.

