NewSquare Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,136 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,693,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $994,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 22,722 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $226,640.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,144,616 shares of company stock worth $120,676,104. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.74.

NASDAQ:STX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.88. The stock had a trading volume of 34,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,795. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $58.04 and a 1-year high of $116.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

