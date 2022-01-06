NewSquare Capital LLC Invests $3.37 Million in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 71,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Amundi purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,944,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,509,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $130,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,512 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,930 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,011,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $211,061,000 after acquiring an additional 944,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $38,850,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.15. 180,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,191,377. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.77 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.63. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.19%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

