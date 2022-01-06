NewSquare Capital LLC Raises Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,855,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,077,000 after buying an additional 196,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,170,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,205,000 after buying an additional 371,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 550,103 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,821,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,020,000 after purchasing an additional 99,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 103.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.61. 27,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $76.04 and a one year high of $115.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.31.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,405 shares of company stock worth $14,792,460 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

