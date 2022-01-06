NewSquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $54.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.05. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $55.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.