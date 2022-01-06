NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 677 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

NewSquare Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

SPYG stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.71. 77,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,829,446. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.29. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

