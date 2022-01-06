NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 877 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 676,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC owned 1.96% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $20,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,485,000. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 26,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 477,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 153,392 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,422. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a one year low of $27.49 and a one year high of $35.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.