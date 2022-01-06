NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 21.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and $3,522.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 36.9% lower against the dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.02 or 0.00311763 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008751 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000765 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000083 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

