NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 101.45 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 101.60 ($1.37). Approximately 42,416 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 845,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.37).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £605.11 million and a P/E ratio of 11.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 100.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a GBX 1.79 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.80%.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

