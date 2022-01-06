NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Downgraded by Raymond James

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

NYSE:NEP opened at $79.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

