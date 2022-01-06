NFTb Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges (NFTB)

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One NFTb coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000514 BTC on exchanges. NFTb has a total market capitalization of $23.57 million and $2.08 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFTb has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00060851 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00070102 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,384.24 or 0.07837283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00075769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,137.54 or 0.99898630 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007825 BTC.

About NFTb

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

Buying and Selling NFTb

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTb should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTb using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

