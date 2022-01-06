NFTLootBox One Day Volume Tops $73,227.00 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded up 18.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar. NFTLootBox has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $73,227.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTLootBox coin can now be bought for $61.58 or 0.00142632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00062054 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00070852 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,415.34 or 0.07910439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00076468 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,143.99 or 0.99928002 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008058 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox was first traded on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

