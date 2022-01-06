Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $98.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.80.

NCBS stock opened at $86.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.69. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52-week low of $67.47 and a 52-week high of $88.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.17 per share, for a total transaction of $213,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 900 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,965 shares of company stock valued at $363,345. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 833,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,721,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,427,000 after buying an additional 76,044 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 54.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,808,000 after buying an additional 141,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 48.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,745,000 after buying an additional 126,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 21.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 49,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.