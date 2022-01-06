Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 189.0 days.

NICXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nicox in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of Nicox stock remained flat at $$2.76 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25. Nicox has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $5.55.

Nicox SA is an ophthalmology company. The firm engages in developing solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its products include Zerviate and Vyzulta. The company was founded by Piero Del Soldato, Michele Garufi and Elizabeth Marie Robinson on February 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Sophia-Antipolis, France.

