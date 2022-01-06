Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Shares Down 5.3%

Nihon M&A Center Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) shares fell 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.46 and last traded at $22.46. 2,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 1,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.62.

Nihon M&A Center Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHMAF)

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc engages in the provision of consulting and intermediation services for mergers and acquisitions (M&A). It operates through the following business divisions: M&A Brokerage and Others. The M&A Brokerage division handles marketing, transfer of companies, proposals for buyer companies, and negotiations and contracts.

