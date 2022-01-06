Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Short Interest Update

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the November 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NICH traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. 1,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,917. Nitches has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12.

Nitches Company Profile

Nitches, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of clothing. It products include sleepwear, loungewear, sportswear, casual clothes, and home décor. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

