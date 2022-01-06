Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Short Interest Update

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the November 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NICH traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. 1,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,917. Nitches has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12.
Nitches Company Profile
Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)
Receive News & Ratings for Nitches Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitches and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.