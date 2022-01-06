Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Short Interest Update

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRAC. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the third quarter worth $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the second quarter worth $99,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the second quarter worth $139,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $207,000.

NASDAQ:NRAC remained flat at $$9.73 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,217. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74. Noble Rock Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

