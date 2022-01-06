Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,290,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885,002 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $35,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the second quarter worth about $85,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $25.88 on Thursday. Nomad Foods Limited has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $31.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

