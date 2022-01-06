Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.29.

Shares of NOMD opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.04. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 28,474 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,436,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,443,000 after purchasing an additional 69,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 248.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 213,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 151,949 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

