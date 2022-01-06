Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Down 52.9% in December

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the November 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NHYDY stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $7.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,407. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NHYDY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norsk Hydro ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

