North Atlantic Acquisition (NASDAQ:NAAC) Trading 0.1% Higher

North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 80,690 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 30,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAAC. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in North Atlantic Acquisition by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,320,000 after buying an additional 987,680 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $486,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its stake in North Atlantic Acquisition by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 407,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 57,413 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

