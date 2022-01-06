Northeast Investment Management Acquires 13,660 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,182 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,587 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 503,713 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,697,000 after buying an additional 51,548 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 61,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 34,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $61.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $258.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 55.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

