Northeast Investment Management Buys 4,431 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM opened at $65.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average of $60.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $279.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Truist Securities cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.66.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

