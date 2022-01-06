Northeast Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Deere & Company by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 138,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,365,000 after purchasing an additional 42,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.89.

DE stock opened at $371.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $267.45 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $352.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.14. The stock has a market cap of $114.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

