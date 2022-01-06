Northeast Investment Management Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,867,385,000 after acquiring an additional 384,654 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Etsy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,205,000 after buying an additional 1,056,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $515,280,000 after purchasing an additional 37,496 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,488,000 after purchasing an additional 498,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total transaction of $221,208.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,715 shares of company stock valued at $67,613,922 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $200.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.54 and its 200 day moving average is $220.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.56. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $153.80 and a one year high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.52.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

