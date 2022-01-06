Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $410.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $394.15.

NOC opened at $394.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $408.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $367.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.48.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,912,139,000 after acquiring an additional 303,694 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,177,771,000 after purchasing an additional 123,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,743,803,000 after purchasing an additional 974,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $915,191,000 after acquiring an additional 88,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $733,486,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

