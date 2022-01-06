Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John A. Herrmann III Sells 5,000 Shares

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $704,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NVAX opened at $122.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.51 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.61 and its 200 day moving average is $195.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.17.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novavax by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth $2,782,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth $5,074,000. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.
