Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John A. Herrmann III Sells 5,000 Shares

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $704,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NVAX opened at $122.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.51 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.61 and its 200 day moving average is $195.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVAX. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novavax by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth $2,782,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth $5,074,000. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.