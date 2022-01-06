NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.14.

NVCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 133.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVCR traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $71.28. The company had a trading volume of 11,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,136. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.20. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $71.69 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.59 and a beta of 0.89.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

