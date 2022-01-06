NU (NYSE:NU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NU (NYSE:NU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, New Street Research started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Get NU alerts:

NYSE NU opened at $9.04 on Monday. NU has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $12.24.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.