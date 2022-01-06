NU (NYSE:NU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of NU (NYSE:NU) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on NU in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NU in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NU in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.13.

NU stock opened at $9.04 on Monday. NU has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

