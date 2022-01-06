Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.43.

NRIX stock opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.53. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.33.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 342.27%. The business had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $32,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,400 shares of company stock worth $134,828 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,051,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,486,000 after buying an additional 957,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,408,000 after buying an additional 396,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,332,000 after buying an additional 481,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,466,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,896,000 after buying an additional 303,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,693,000 after buying an additional 158,914 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

