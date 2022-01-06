Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 1st

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has raised its dividend by 0.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NVG traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.69. The company had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,531. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $18.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62.

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

