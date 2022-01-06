Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXC)

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years.
NYSE:NXC opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $19.87.
About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.