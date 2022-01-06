Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXC)

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years.

NYSE:NXC opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $19.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXC. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 958.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 22,260 shares in the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

