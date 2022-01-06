Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NMT)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 0.8% over the last three years.
Shares of NMT opened at $15.89 on Thursday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.49.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.
Recommended Story: Discount Rate
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.