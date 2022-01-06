Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NMT)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 0.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NMT opened at $15.89 on Thursday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 470.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

