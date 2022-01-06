Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Short Interest Up 59.4% in December

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUO. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 308.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 269,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 203,692 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 518,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 55,953 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 13,627 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 11,904 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NUO opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

