Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JPC)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 14.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $10.07.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
