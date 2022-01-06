Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JPC)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 14.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,539,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund were worth $15,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

