Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 7.4% over the last three years.

NPV opened at $16.43 on Thursday. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

