NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.06

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.06 and traded as high as C$7.25. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$6.98, with a volume of 869,099 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVA. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.06. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 1.86.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$222.60 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.1799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total transaction of C$724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,432,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$24,847,984.08.

About NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

