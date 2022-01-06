NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 590.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $62,257,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 560,012 shares of company stock worth $181,813,810. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $5.97 on Wednesday, hitting $286.93. 628,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,757,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $298.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

