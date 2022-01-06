NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,980 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $224.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.17 and its 200-day moving average is $210.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $156.02 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The company has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.84.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

