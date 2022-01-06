O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE:OI opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

