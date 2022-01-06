Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $19.90 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.90.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:OCDGF opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.68.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.